Reynolds Opposes Sactuary Cities in Iowa

Governor Kim Reynolds is “strongly opposed” to any Iowa city declaring itself a “sanctuary” in an effort to shield undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Reynolds told reporters Tuesday morning. Earlier this month, Reynolds sent a campaign fundraising email that criticized Des Moines and Iowa City for moving “closer to being sanctuary cities.”

The police chiefs from Storm Lake, Marshalltown, Iowa City and Des Moines told legislators last week there are no sanctuary cities in Iowa. In her fundraising email, Reynolds praised “Republican leaders in the Iowa Legislature” for “taking action” and drafting a bill that would deny state funds to “sanctuary” cities in Iowa. And Reynolds asked her supporters to “stand with the rule of law” by making a donation to her campaign and sending a message “to far-left liberals in Des Moines and Iowa City on this important issue.”

President Trump has outlined a plan that calls for enhanced border security, reducing legal immigration and addressing the status of the so-called “Dreamers”. Reynolds says that is a “great place” for congress to start its deliberations.

The U.S. Senate began debating immigration Monday evening. Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst announced Sunday night they are co-sponsoring a proposal that would spend 25 billion dollars on border security and provide legal status to 1.8 million people who have or could have signed up for former President Obama’s DACA protections.