Plane Lands On Clear Lake Then Takes Off

Authorities say a small plane made an emergency landing on ice-covered Clear Lake and took off again before authorities reached the lake.

The plane landed on the northern Iowa lake Saturday afternoon and taxied closer to the shoreline.

No injuries were reported, and the plane did not appear significantly damaged. Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s deputy Jeff Bryant says the plane was gone by the time he reached the lake from Mason City. He believes the pilot made repairs.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane is a Tylorcraft fixed wing single-engine manufactured in 1943. The army green plane has a U.S. military symbol on the side.