Grassley and King View Immigration From Two Different Perspectives

Two of the Republicans who represent Iowa in Washington are on opposite sides of a key portion of the immigration issue. Senator Chuck Grassley is co-sponsoring a bill which includes a path to U.S. citizenship for the 1.8 million so-called Dreamers.

Congressman Steve King is solidly against the idea. Grassley was asked if he’d try to talk to King about the important sticking point.

Grassley says he disagrees with, but understands, King’s viewpoint that it’s wrong to legalize someone who violated the law.

The Senate bill would create a path to U.S. citizenship for those who applied for or were qualified for former President Obama’s DACA program, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Grassley says people who were brought into the U. S. illegally by their parents can’t be held responsible for that action.

It’s uncertain whether the bill will pass this year as Grassley says Democrats have put up a political roadblock with a filibuster.

The bill Grassley is co-sponsoring, along with Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, includes $25 billion for border security. The legislation would also put new limits on family-based immigration and would boost the penalty for illegally re-entering the country after being deported. It also calls for a mandatory “E-verify” system businesses would have to check to confirm employees are citizens or legal residents.