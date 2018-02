Chester “Chet” Eisenman, Jr., 79, of Britt died unexpectedly Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at the Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday at First Lutheran Church in Britt with Rev. Willie Rosin officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery with military rites by the Britt Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 P.M., Sunday at First Lutheran Church in Britt and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church or West Hancock Athletic Boosters.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home of Britt. (641) 843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com