PETA Calls For a “Sin Tax” on Meat

Animal rights advocates say the time is right for Americans who choose a meat-based diet to pay taxes on both the production and consumption of meat-based products.

Ashley Byrne, associate director of campaigns with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, said while there are no current legislative proposals, she believes “behavioral” or excise taxes on beef, pork and chicken could encourage people to modify their eating habits.

She said if we accept that it’s OK to tax tobacco, alcohol and, in some cities, soda because of their negative health impacts, meat belongs in the same category.

In a state such as Iowa, which raises more than 21 million hogs and pigs each year – more than any other state in the nation – a meat tax may be a non-starter. But health experts agree that certain red meats high in saturated fat can raise blood cholesterol, increasing the risk of heart disease. And that contributes to America’s skyrocketing annual health care costs.



While some health experts endorse meat in various amounts, almost none endorse the quantity Americans eat. The average U.S. citizen consumes more than 200 pounds of meat each year – twice the global average and nearly twice as much as they did in 1961. Byrne said non-meat eaters should not subsidize those choices.

In 2015, the World Health Organization announced a definitive connection between cancer and processed meat, such as bacon and hot dogs, but stopped short of saying red meat also causes cancer.