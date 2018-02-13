Keith D. Cockrell, 75, of Forest City died Monday, February 12, 2018, at his home.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 to 5 P.M., Sunday, February 18th at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

Keith DeWayne Cockrell, the son of Archibald and Maritta (Hepperly) Cockrell, was born February 16, 1942 in Britt. He attended and graduated from Osakis High School in Minnesota. Keith worked in construction and at Winnebago Industries in Forest City until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and spending time with family and friends.

Keith is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Forest City; son, David Cockrell (special friend, Angela) of Forest City; two granddaughters, Alicen Cockrell and Alexa Cockrell; a great grandson, Sebastian Phelps; a brother, Paul (Marie) Cockrell of Oklahoma; a sister, Bonnie Heise of Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Clyde, Dean and Larry.