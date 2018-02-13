Forest City Schools to Host Informational Meeting

The Forest City School District invites the public to attend an informational meeting with administration regarding the potential move of 5th grade students to the middle school. This potential change would take effect no earlier than the start of the 2018-19 school year. The meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. in the Forest City Middle School Gym.

Superintendent Darwin Lehmann explained the purpose of the meeting.

During the Feb. 26 meeting, the administration will outline its vision and answer any questions from parents and community members. With this change, the middle school building would have two “wings,” a 5th/6th grade wing and a 7th/8th grade wing and four options have been discussed with regard to the timing of the change.

As far as parents are concerned, the meeting will give them an inside look at how their students will face the day.

Lehmann said that the 5th grade move to middle school status is not new and has been working in other districts.