Wright County Board to Discuss Developments

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday morning to first canvass the Clarion Goldfield Dows and Iowa Central Community College special election which was held on February 6th. The board will then certify the results.

The board will then review and possibly act on the Wright County Compensation Boards recommendations on raises in pay for elected officials in the county. The Compensation Board met last month to discuss the changes in pay. The Supervisors can agree to the percentage increases, lower them, or reject them outright. The Supervisors cannot increase any recommended percentage for any official in the county.

The county is looking to reclassify a pair of drainage districts within the county. The first of these is Drainage District 125-49. The board may appoint Robert Ritter as the Wright County Commissioner for that joint project. The second is Drainage District 118-4 which will include a reclassification of its’ laterals.

Discussion will turn to development of rural areas in Wright County. Ryan Brandt of ReNewtrient 1 is expected to address the board. He will present a proposed development agreement with ReNewtrient to the board for consideration. The board may appoint one of their own to finalize the contract for private agreement.

The board will then review the financial support agreement between the county and Eagle Grove Community Schools. The board is considering offering financial assistance to expand and improve classroom facilities along with the construction of a new elementary school to accommodate the anticipated increase in students from the Prestage Foods expansion.