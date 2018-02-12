Worth County Board to Discuss Opioid Claims

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning at 9am to first discuss secondary road conditions with the Worth County Engineer. The board will then focus on drainage including the common outlet reclassifications of Drainage Districts 8 and 18. They are expected to change the date on the reclassification of Drainage District 23 and its common outlets to April 9th.

The board will then look at other drainage matters including Drainage District 21 West Main which has been awarded and awaiting work to be done. They may also hear engineering reports on other projects and discuss other pending projects.

The board will then begin tackling the issue of opioids. They are expected to engage Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, Crueger Dickenson LLC, and vonBriesen & Roper as Counsel in Relation to claims against Opioid Manufacturers. The board will discuss the issue concerning the claims and possibly take necessary actions.

The board may approve an Agreement of Services between Worth County and Brian M. Kuchay who is the Emergency Services Medical Director.

The board will meet in the Worth County Courthouse in Northwood beginning at 9am.