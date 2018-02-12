New Industry coming to Hancock County

A new industry is coming to Hancock County – that means increased job opportunities and tax revenue. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Monday approved a petition for a district change from Agricultural to Industrial in the southwest quarter of section 22 in Concord Township. Supervisor Jerry Tlach talks about the positive impacts of bringing in this new business.

Cemstone, founded by the Becken family in 1927, owns and operates a network of ready-mix concrete plants and aggregate facilities throughout the upper Midwest. Cemstone offers a full line of ready-mixed, decorative and high-performance concrete, aggregate products, concrete masonry units, brick and decorative stone. The demand for new construction has helped the ready mixed concrete industry flourish over the last several decades. Concrete production has risen from 175 million cubic yards in 1975 to over 325 million cubic yards in recent years. Construction of the new concrete plant is expected to start later this year.

In other recent business, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved a $5.2 million bid to proceed with repaving 11 miles of James Avenue from Britt to Kanawha. Although the project will take much of the year to complete, Tlach says, when finished, it will be smooth travels for many that utilize that roadway.

The repaving project start date is planned for April 30, 2018.