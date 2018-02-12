Karolyn Faith Overlie, 73, of Forest City suffered an unexpected massive stroke on Monday, February 5, 2018. She passed away peacefully at North Iowa Hospice Center in Mason City, Iowa, on February 9, 2018.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, February 14th at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Rev. Rod Hopp officiating. Private graveside rites will be held at Oakland Cemetery a later date.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Tuesday at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City and will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be given in her memory to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City.

Karolyn was born on May 31, 1944 in Des Moines, Iowa to Elston and Neva Kilmer. She grew up in Dawson, Iowa, and graduated from Perry High School in 1962. She knew she always wanted to be a teacher so she attended the University of Northern Iowa where she graduated in 1966 with a B.A. in elementary education. It was at UNI where she was introduced to her future husband Ted. She was united in marriage to Ted on June 10, 1967.

Karolyn began her teaching career in Lake City, Iowa. When her husband was stationed in Fort Knox, Kentucky she taught for one year there. After her husband was discharged from the army they moved back to Forest City, Iowa. Karolyn taught several years at Woden, Iowa before staying home to raise her two sons. When her sons entered elementary school she returned to teaching. She took summer classes at UNI to become a certified special education teacher. She then taught at North Central Human Services (now Mosaic) from 1980 – 1990. In this position she taught students who had severe/profound disabilities. It was very challenging work, but Karolyn was undeterred and worked tirelessly with her students. In 1990 Karolyn got her dream job teaching special education students at Forest City Elementary. She taught there until her retirement in 2006. She was known for her dedication, high expectations, and strong work ethic. Karolyn was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Forest City, Iowa. She was a long time Sunday and Bible school teacher. After her retirement she served as the treasurer for the women’s groups of Immanuel. She also served as a co-chair for various service groups. She was dedicated to the church and was always willing to help out wherever she was needed. She volunteered as a Reading Buddy at Forest City Elementary and a Reading Coach at Forest City Middle School through the RSVP program. She was also a volunteer at the Forest City Food Bank. Karolyn was an avid reader. Not only did she enjoy reading for herself, but she loved sharing her love of reading with children. Her sons and grandsons all have fond memories of her reading timeless children’s classics with them. She was also known to take some books outside and read with neighbor children so they could be introduced to the love of reading. She also enjoyed traveling, walking, and riding her bicycle. She also enjoyed flower gardening, baking, and crossword puzzles.

Karolyn is survived by her husband of fifty years, Ted; her two sons, Mark (Lisa) Overlie of Newport News, Virginia and Greg Overlie of Beirut, Lebanon; two grandsons,Todd Overlie of Camp Pendleton, California, and Paul Overlie of Newport News, Virginia; her brother, Fred Kilmer of Panora Iowa; brothers and sisters in law Warren and BJ Overlie, Cresco, Iowa, Jim and Nancy Overlie, Orlando, Florida, Jack Overlie, Columbia, and Barb Overlie, Waterloo, Iowa; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her great friend Sandy Wagoner, of Forest City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister-in-law Shari Kilmer.

