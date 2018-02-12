Injuries and Deaths Reported in Separate Crashes Near Kensett

The Iowa State Patrol says one person was killed and two were injured — including a sheriff’s deputy — in separate crashes on Interstate 35 in north-central Iowa.

The crashes both happened Friday night on the same stretch of the southbound lanes of the interstate near Kensett.

Investigators say the first crash happened around 7:51 p.m. when a semitrailer hit an overpass support, injuring the driver. Around 9:30 p.m., a sheriff’s sport utility vehicle parked in the shoulder to provide warning of the semi crash was hit from behind by a car, killing the car’s driver.

The patrol says 65-year-old Johnnie Lee Waslick, of Mason City, was killed. Thirty-year-old Worth County Deputy Zachary Schrupp, of Northwood, was treated for injuries.