Hancock County Board May Share Its’ Attorney With Winnebago County

With the resignation of Winnebago County Attorney Adam Sauer to become the new Assistant District Court Judge, Winnebago County will soon be without a prosecutor on a full time basis. Hancock County may lend a hand in the matter when they meet this morning beginning at 9am. Blake Norman will address the board on the idea of being assigned part time to Winnebago County to fill the role of special prosecutor until a new county attorney is found in Winnebago County. The board may approve the move. Winnebago County would pay for Normans’ work for the county and Hancock County would retain Norman for prosecutorial work done in Hancock County.

Andy Buffington, Director of Communications/Zoning/EMA/and 911 Services will address the board concerning a petition for a District Change from Agricultural to Industrial in Section 22 of the Concord Township. The location is 2420 Vail Avenue. The board will consider the petition and possibly approve the change.

Hancock County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders will address the board concerning the appointment of legal counsel to acquire right of way rights for the Drainage District 130 Main Open Ditch project. She will also present two change orders for repairs done in Drainage District 6 Main Open Ditch and Lateral 4 by A-1 Excavating and Drainage Inc. She will also ask the board to appoint a commissioner to reclassify the Tri-Joint Drainage Districts 49-1-125 which is in need of repairs.

The board will then set a date and time for a pubic hearing on the construction of two new 2500 head deep pit confinement buildings for a new swine confinement facility with matrix scoring to be located at Snowflake Farms in section 8 of the Boone Township.

The board will meet in the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner.