Garner Hayfield Ventura School Board to Meet This Evening

The Garner Hayfield Ventura Community School Board will convene this evening with a number of items to be discussed. First they will hear report from Garner City Administrator Randy Lansing on the City of Garner’s Urban Renewal Plan which will directly effect the district. After Lansings’ presentation, Mary Hall and Kristi Clark will present a report on the Special Educations’ Sensory Room and its’ beneficial effects on students who use it.

Other business to be discussed includes the work on the Elementary Playground, the Driver’s Education Car, and other summer projects. The board will also discuss personnel matters which include early retirement of teachers and staff, changes in personnel, and the Employee of the Month. The board will also review and possibly approve the newly designed school calendar for 2018-19.

The meeting will take place in the Garner Hayfield Ventura High School Media Center beginning at 6:30pm. The public is invited to attend.