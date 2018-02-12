CARE Act Up is for Debate That Could Affect Local Family Caregivers

An Iowa Senate committee hears a bill Wednesday that would ensure family caregivers have training to perform some types of medical needs when their loved ones are discharged from a hospital or rehabilitation center. The Caregiver Advise, Record, Enable (CARE) Act would allow a patient to designate a person to carry out medical and physical tasks, such as giving medication or injections and safely moving the patient when needed.

Anthony Carroll, associate state director of advocacy for AARP Iowa, says on any given day, 317,000 Iowans are providing care for older parents, spouses and others who need help.

Similar legislation has passed in more than three-dozen states. AARP research shows that hospital readmission is reduced when caregivers receive more thorough instructions. However, some hospitals object to CARE laws because of staff time constraints, and their concerns that a family caregiver could mishandle medical treatment. Carroll says even when readmission occurs requiring another overnight stay, many caregivers still report receiving little, if any, training from health professionals when they leave.

And as the number of older Americans with chronic conditions grows, Carroll says family caregivers have taken on medical tasks once provided only in hospitals, nursing homes or by homecare professionals.

An AARP study also confirms that caregiving can take its toll. When asked to rate their own health, almost 20 percent of caregivers described it as “fair to poor,” which is double the rate of non-caregivers.