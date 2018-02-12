Buffalo Center City Council to Meet Tonight

The Buffalo Center City Council will meet tonight beginning at 6pm with a swearing in of an appointed city councilman. The council will then give the citizens of Buffal Center a chance to publicly address the council on issues they feel need attention. The council may not act on the issues, but may schedule them for discussion at a later date. The council will hear from Kim Price on the girls softball program and from Lorie Price on the assisted living program.

The Parks Department will begin hiring for summer soon, but they must first gain approval from the council to advertise the summer employment. The same is the case for the Buffalo Center Pool who will also discuss the wading pool and give the council an update on the work done. Also collective bargaining with the Streets Department will be discussed.

The council is putting the finishing touches on the new budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 budget. They will set a date and time for the public to voice their opinions on the piece in a public hearing. The budget is set to take effect, if it is passed by the council, on July 1st.