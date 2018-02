Yamada Leading Warrior Womens Wrestling

The Warriors’ Akina Yamada scored a pair of wins on Friday at the Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association National Tournament, leading the way for the Waldorf women’s team.

Adding a win each were Jas Alexander, Victoria Lyons and Amanda Mercier for Waldorf at the national championship event. The five Warrior wins wrapped up the season for Waldorf, which did not advance any wrestlers into today’s final day of competition at nationals.

Compete results from the national championship meet were not provided.