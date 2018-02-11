Warriors Hold Strong in Indoor Track at South Dakota State

Another race, another record for Marissa Kuik. As for Andrew Murley, he wrote his name into the record book as well.

The Warrior distance runners enjoyed a strong day Friday as action began at the South Dakota State Invitational indoor track and field meet, as both broke school records in the 3,000 meters. Kuik, who has broken her own Waldorf record in the 3K multiple times this winter, did it once again as she clocked a time of 10 minutes, 49.02 seconds in the event Friday, finishing 31st in a power-packed field. Her time shaved 6 seconds off her school record of 10:55.45, which she ran 6 days earlier at a meet hosted by Minnesota State-Mankato. Adding the other Waldorf record on Friday was Murley, who shaved fractions of a second off the fastest previous 3,000 time run by teammate Nic Ganzeveld last February. Murley was 53rd on Friday, but his time of 9:12.54 is now the fastest in the indoor 3K in Waldorf history, edging out the 9:12.96 run by Ganzeveld last season.

Those were the top highlights for Waldorf from the first day of action at the SDSU Invitational, which concludes Saturday. Then the Warriors begin their North Star Athletic Association championship run as the NSAA multi-event championships for indoor track and field get underway Monday at Jamestown.