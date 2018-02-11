SUNDAY TALK: Opioid Legislation Will Save Lives

Winter in Iowa means snow and ice on the roads and extra caution is necessary. We are all saddened by the recent fatalities on Iowa’s highways from the recent storms we’ve faced. Take it slow, factor in extra travel time, and keep a safe distance from the car in front of you.

Another thing that is costing lives in Iowa is something I have written about in previous newsletters: Iowa’s growing opioid epidemic. This is a topic that continues to be at the top of mind for many Iowans. This is an issue that touches many Iowans and is not limited to a specific race, age, gender, or socioeconomic background.

We have already taken action in previous sessions to address this issue, expanding medication take back programs, making Narcan more accessible, and expanding interstate data sharing. There is much more we can do to address this issue.

That’s why this week the House announced a plan of action to address this issue. Our main goals are to:

Prevent doctor shopping, Reduce overprescribing, and Provide support to Iowans suffering from addiction

Preventing Doctor Shopping

Currently, only about 45% of all prescribers are signed up to use the prescription monitoring program (PMP), which is used to track and identify individuals who go from doctor to doctor to get multiple prescriptions. This is known as doctor shopping.

Our plan will require all prescribers to sign up for the PMP and log when they write a prescription for an individual. Pharmacies will be required to update the PMP at least once per day, which will move us toward more real-time tracking. This raises alerts if someone is getting multiple prescriptions from multiple doctors. Additionally, we are looking at ways to require electronic prescribing to reduce fraud.

One of the biggest complaints we hear about our PMP is that it doesn’t work. It’s difficult to use which has made it harder for doctors and physicians to do their jobs. The Board of Pharmacy has been in the process of implementing a brand new, state-of-the-art system that should be much more intuitive. This will make it easier for prescribers and pharmacists to make updates to the system and reduce the amount of doctor shopping in our state. We shouldn’t be making these updates a burden for doctors and physicians.

Reducing Overprescribing

Overprescribing has also been an issue that has attributed to the state’s opioid epidemic. While statewide prescriptions dropped by 10% over the last year, one-third of Iowa continues still saw an increase in opioid prescriptions.

Our bill prohibits controlled substance prescriptions from being filled more than six months after the original prescription date. Additionally, it prohibits any refills for highly addictive schedule II drugs, such as hydrocodone.

Providing Support

Finally, we need to provide support to Iowans that suffer from addiction. One way to do this is by passing a Good Samaritan Law, similar to what 40 other states have already done.

A Good Samaritan Law provides legal immunity to someone who has broken the law when calling for emergency medical assistance. This is in no way encouraging people to break the law. Drug dealers and repeat offenders would not be covered by Good Samaritan laws.

This is an important aspect of the bill to ensure that people that are in need emergency medical assistance aren’t afraid to call for help. If someone is experiencing and overdose, we want the opportunity to get them medical attention and intervene to get them the help and support that they need to kick an addiction.

This bill will make a real difference in combating the opioid epidemic and I look forward to moving forward on this issue to protect Iowans.

Please feel free to reach out during session to share your thoughts on our work in Des Moines. As always, you can reach me by email at Linda.Upmeyer@legis.iowa.gov or by phone at (515) 281-3521.