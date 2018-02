Red Cross Looking for Volunteers from North Iowa

The American Red Cross is recruiting volunteers for a host of positions across Iowa. Matthew Thieschafer, a volunteer services specialist for the agency, says they have great opportunities for people who want to help others in their hometowns or abroad.

If disaster response isn’t appealing, the Red Cross could use a hand with its community outreach efforts.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and commit to one year of service.

The agency’s training is provided at no cost to the volunteers. Learn more at redcross.org.