Black Hawk County Seeks Buyer for Cash-strapped Mental Health Care Center

After a recent attempt by Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, and Wright counties to leave the 21 county mental health program known as the County Social Services program, another wrinkle in the mental health saga has developed. The four counties did not like how money from their counties was going to fund metropolitan mental health facilities that had little or no room for the four county mental health patients.

One of those mental health sites is now considering making an ownership change. Black Hawk County officials in Waterloo are seeking a buyer for a mental health care center that has repeatedly run multi-million-dollar deficits, but have promised to keep the facility open. Black Hawk County has approved hiring an attorney and real estate broker to help sell Country View, a county-owned nursing and mental health care facility.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Country View is expecting a $2 million budget deficit this year and a $3 million loss in the next fiscal year. Some residents with family members at the center say they’re concerned a private owner would cut the staff’s salaries and benefits. Supervisor Craig White says the county can reject a sale if the buyer isn’t willing to meet the county’s requests to protect residents and the center’s staff.