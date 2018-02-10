Warrior Womens Basketball Clinches Playoff Berth

It took a couple minutes, then it all clicked for the Warriors on Friday night in a playoff-clinching performance.

The Waldorf women’s basketball team punch their first-ever ticket to the North Star Athletic Association postseason by rolling past Dickinson State, 87-61, in one of the Warriors most complete games of the season.

“We shot the ball really well today,” Waldorf head coach Katie Schutjer said. “We played well for four quarters and we really used each other’s strengths today.

“It was nice to see us perform so well on our home floor again.”

After missing their opening four shots, the Warriors took off as a Taylor Fricke 3-pointer got Waldorf on the board, then down 8-3 Waldorf went on a 17-0 run.

Fricke buried two more triples, Kayley Cravens added a 3, Michaela Graffunder tossed in a 3-ball and Nichole Oberthien hit a final triple to cap the run, which put the Warriors on top, 20-8.

From there, it was never close again as a Samantha Birkes’ 3-ball – one of 11 first-half 3-pointers for the Warriors – put Waldorf up 40-18 with 6 minutes left until halftime.

A Morgan Straight bucket made it 50-25 in favor of the hosts at the break, a Birkes basket made it a 55-25 ballgame in the third quarter, and another deuce from Straight gave Waldorf its largest lead of the night, up 60-27.

Fricke and Birkes each scored 17 points apiece to lead the Warriors, who also got 11 from Graffunder and 10 points from Straight. Birkes also had six assists, while Fricke and Graffunder each grabbed four rebounds.

“I thought Taylor and Sam both stepped up, and Michaela shot the ball well again for us like she has all year,” Schutjer said.

“Tonight everything was clicking for us.”

The Warriors look to keep things clicking as they host Presentation on Saturday at 3 p.m.