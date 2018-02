King Refutes National Right to Life’s Admission That Saving Babies “…is simply not our strategy”

Congressman Steve King released the following statement in response to an interview that occurred yesterday on WHO’s “Simon Conway Show.” In the segment Conway asked National Right to Life’s Executive Director, Dr. David O’Steen, why Right to Life is the only major pro-life organization that is refusing to support King’s “Heartbeat Protection Act” (HR 490). King’s legislation, which would save millions of innocent unborn lives by outlawing the abortion of any baby with a detectable heartbeat, has 170 Cosponsors and the support of 162 pro-life leaders and organizations, including Iowa Right to Life, Iowans for Life, and The Family Leader.

O’Steen’s shocking response to Conway reveals more about the cynical inner motivations of National Right to Life than he perhaps intended. O’Steen defensively claims that National Right to Life is not supporting King’s efforts to save millions of unborn lives because “it is simply not our strategy.”