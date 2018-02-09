Supervisors Opt to Accept Compensation Board Recommendations

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors have formally accepted the recommendations of the Winnebago County Compensation Board. The Compensation Board submitted the recommendations to the supervisors on January 29th and the supervisors then reviewed the measure on February 6th. Initially, the supervisors were willing to go with the recommendations of the compensation board, except for the suggestion to increase the pay of the supervisors.

The compensation board recommended that the supervisors receive a 4% increase in pay. This would increase the salary from $29,994.77 to $31,194.56. The Chairman would receive an additional $1,000. Supervisors initially rejected the idea, but later reversed their opinion and accepted the recommendation.

The County Sheriff would receive a 4% increase in pay, from $70,253.12 to $73,063.24. The County Auditor will receive a 3% increase from $56,379.66 to $58,071.05. The County Treasurer would see a 3.16% increase from $56,291.65 to $58,070.47. The County Recorder would see a 3.22% increase from $56,258.66 to $58,070.19.

The County Supervisors will include the changes in the upcoming Fiscal Year 2018-19 budget. The changes in salary for all elected officials will amount to less than 1% of a change in the proposed budget.