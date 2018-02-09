Heaven gained a kind hearted man with a shoulder moving, hearty chuckle when Steven Thomas Rusley, 53 of rural Lake Mills, IA, died Thursday, February 8, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, IA. Steve was hospitalized with a brain bleed.

Funeral service will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at Winnebago Lutheran Church, 44029 210th Avenue, Lake Mills, IA 50450, with Pastor Bill Peters officiating.

Visitation will be 5-7 PM Monday evening at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450, and again one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will take place at Winnebago Lutheran Cemetery Lake Mills, IA.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

