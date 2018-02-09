Richard “Dick” Grothe, 75 of Leland, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at the Mercy Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, February 17, 2018 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Leland with Lay Minister Rose Visser officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 – 6:30 P.M. Friday, February 16, 2018 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436.

