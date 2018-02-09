President’s Day Presentation on John Adams To Be Held at NIACC

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) will hold a presentation discussing John Adams on Monday, February 19, in Beem Center 200 on the NIACC campus from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. The public is invited to attend this free event facilitated by Bennett Smith, History and Political Science instructor at NIACC. This presentation is sponsored by NIACC’s Lifelong Learning Institute.

John Adams was our first Vice-President and our Second President. He also served on the committee of Five with Thomas Jefferson that wrote the Declaration of Independence. His pamphlet, “Thoughts on Government”, 1776 was an important influence on the colonies that were beginning to write state constitutions and he was also central to the writing of the Massachusetts Constitution in 1780. He was close friends with Thomas Jefferson and then enemies and then back again. Their correspondence would become famous and both would live to see the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and both would die on July 4th, 1826. Join us for an examination of the life and contributions of John Adams on this President’s Day.

Bennett Smith is an instructor in history and political science at North Iowa Area Community College. He is also an instructor in various lifelong learning programs including the NIACC Lifelong Learning Institute, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Iowa State University and the LIFE program at Rochester Community and Technical College in Rochester, Minnesota. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in speech communication and a Master of Arts degree in history from Iowa State University. He has also done graduate work at the University of Iowa in Social Foundations of Education.