Forest City Accepts Sculpture Donation

Artist Dale Merrill completed the installation of his metal kinetic sculpture in Pammel Park on January 23, 2018. It is located in a high visibility area of Pammel Park near the flag pole and pond area. The untitled sculpture was donated to the City of Forest City by former Forest City resident, C. Hugh Pettersen in 2015. Pettersen purchased this piece for his home in 2007, just prior to its first showing at an art show in Cedar Falls. Upon Pettersen’s death, the sculpture was willed to Forest City.

The metal pendulum kinetic sculpture is 22 feet tall and is mesmerizing with its slow movement in the wind. The pendulum is built with a combination of aluminum and steel pieces and the base is all steel and expected to weather into a natural patina. The sculpture can be viewed from Highway 69 traveling north. When asked about his inspiration for the piece, Dale Merrill stated “I really like simple, clean minimalist art. The other passion I have geometric pieces in the natural environment”.

The kinetic art piece was designed and built by artist Dale J. Merrill who began sculpting metal in 1998 and opened Liberty Iron Works in Mount Vernon, Iowa. His current works include public and private sculpture, residential and commercial architectural installations, and custom furniture.