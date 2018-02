WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Now In Effect

Snow has redeveloped across the area and will increase in intensity through the overnight hours. The combination of the snowfall and winds will create blowing and drifting snow throughout the area tonight and overnight as well. Forecasters believe the area will receive anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of new snow for the storm. This may create slippery conditions on roads along with reduced visibilities. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 9am on Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties from low visibilities and snow covered roadways. Drivers are encouraged to use caution and before venturing out, check on the latest road conditions by calling 511.