Gary R. Clement, 70, of Garner died Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held 7 P.M., Monday, February 12th at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner with Rev. Brian Lund officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Concord Township Cemetery.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Monday at the church.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home of Garner.

(641) 923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com