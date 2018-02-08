Deacon Dennis E. Popowski, 68, of Garner died Thursday, February 8, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2 P.M., Sunday, February 11th at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Fr. Jim Dubert and Fr. Paul Lippstock as concelebrants. A flag presentation ceremony will be conducted by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Saturday at St. Boniface Catholic Church with a Scriptural wake service at 3 P.M. followed by a Knights of Columbus rosary. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Boniface Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus or the Archangels Catholic Cluster.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home of Garner.

