Waldorf University Football inks 37 recruits for 2018 campaign

Local & State Sports, Sports February 8, 2018February 8, 2018 Karl Wooldridge

Waldorf football recruiting class 2018

The Waldorf University Football team announced the commitment of 37 athletics on National Signing Day, Wednesday, February 7th. Area Athletes signing included RB Alex Albert from Lake Mills, LB Dane Whipple of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Alex Bender of West Fork, and Derek Milligan of Charles City. A total of 11 Iowa athletes were signed, 9 transfers, and 28 incoming freshmen. Coach Josh Littrell is excited to build on last season’s 7-4 record and 3rd place finish in the NSAA.

NAME                                  HOMETOWN                            HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE                  POS.  HGT.  WT.
Alex Albert                           Lake Mills, Iowa                       Lake Mills HS                                          ATH   5-10    170
James Amezquita               Duarte, California                    Northview HS                                          WR    5-11     165
Alex Bender                         Sheffield, Iowa                          West Fork HS                                          OL     6-2     270
Alex Bushman                    Chatfield, Minnesota               Dover-Eyota HS                                       DL     5-11    265
Jonathan Cobos                 Monterey Park, California      Keppel HS/Glendale CC                        WR    5-11    170
Jacob Conlon                      Ruthven, Iowa                           Ruthven-Ayrshire HS                           ATH    6-1     175
Cameron Contreras           Chino Hills, California             Chino Hills HS                                        OL      6-6   270
Josef Duchan                      Prague, Czech Republic           Lyndon Institute (VA)                         ATH    5-10   175
Noah Ford                           Racine, Wisconsin                    Washington Park HS                             DB     6-2    195
Linell Gaston                      Carbondale, Illinois                  Carbondale Community HS                 RB     5-9    210
Jerkevan Harrell                Hollywood, Florida                  Boyd Anderson HS                                 RB      5-9    195
Joshua Hernandez             Fairbanks, Alaska                     Austin E. Lathrop HS                            QB     5-10   170
Isaiah Johnson                    Slater, Iowa                                Ballard Community HS/Iowa State   RB      6-1    200
Kymani Jones                     Ravenna, Ohio                           Ravenna HS                                             WR    5-8     175
Desmond Lockett               Brenham, Texas                        Brenham HS/Iowa Western CC           DB    5-10    180
Jac’quez Lord                      Daytona Beach, Florida          Spruce Creek HS                                      WR    5-7     160
Camden Lyons                    Fort Worth, Texas                    Richland HS/Texas Wesleyan                 K     5-10   180
Ryan Martinez                     Lee’s Summit, Missouri          North HS/Iowa Central CC                    WR   6-2    200
Shawn Mason                       Apopka, Florida                        Lake Brantley HS                                    OL     6-2    230
Derek Milligan                     Charles City, Iowa                    Charles City HS                                          K     6-0     170
Tyler O’Hara                         Orlando, Florida                       East River HS                                           QB    5-10   165
Eric O’Neal                            Fort Lauderdale, Florida        Boyd Anderson HS                                  DB     6-1     170
Deshaun Quinn                    Marion, Iowa                            Marion HS/Iowa Western CC               DL    6-4     240
Devin Quinn                         Marion, Iowa                             Marion HS/Iowa Western CC              DL     6-4     240
Dustin Ramos                       Sinton, Texas                            Sinton HS                                                  OL     5-11    260
Jhoany Rodriguez               Tuscaloosa, Alabama                Paul W. Bryant HS                                  OL      6-1     271
Keegan Roenfeld                  Silver City, Iowa                        Glenwood HS                                           OL      6-2    230
Holden Rupley                      Coppell, Texas                           Coppell HS/Cowley College                  DL     5-10   240
Hunter Rushford                   Wyoming, Iowa                        Midland HS                                              DL      6-1    200
Mason Russell                        Polk City, Iowa                         North Polk HS                                          RB     5-11   195
Austin Siegal                           Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin  Washington Park HS                               LB      6-2    180
Marcellus Thomas                 Tuscaloosa, Alabama              Paul W. Bryant HS                                   OL      5-9   250
Stephen Valdivia                    Hesperia, California                Hesperia HS                                              LB       5-9   205
Dane Whipple                         Garner, Iowa                            Garner-Hayfield-Ventura HS                 LB      5-10  220
Jameson Wolanski                 Elsberry, Missouri                  Elsberry HS                                                 OL     5-11   240

