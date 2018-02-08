Waldorf University Football inks 37 recruits for 2018 campaign

Waldorf football recruiting class 2018
The Waldorf University Football team announced the commitment of 37 athletics on National Signing Day, Wednesday, February 7th. Area Athletes signing included RB Alex Albert from Lake Mills, LB Dane Whipple of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Alex Bender of West Fork, and Derek Milligan of Charles City. A total of 11 Iowa athletes were signed, 9 transfers, and 28 incoming freshmen. Coach Josh Littrell is excited to build on last season’s 7-4 record and 3rd place finish in the NSAA.
NAME HOMETOWN HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE POS. HGT. WT.
Alex Albert Lake Mills, Iowa Lake Mills HS ATH 5-10 170
James Amezquita Duarte, California Northview HS WR 5-11 165
Alex Bender Sheffield, Iowa West Fork HS OL 6-2 270
Alex Bushman Chatfield, Minnesota Dover-Eyota HS DL 5-11 265
Jonathan Cobos Monterey Park, California Keppel HS/Glendale CC WR 5-11 170
Jacob Conlon Ruthven, Iowa Ruthven-Ayrshire HS ATH 6-1 175
Cameron Contreras Chino Hills, California Chino Hills HS OL 6-6 270
Josef Duchan Prague, Czech Republic Lyndon Institute (VA) ATH 5-10 175
Noah Ford Racine, Wisconsin Washington Park HS DB 6-2 195
Linell Gaston Carbondale, Illinois Carbondale Community HS RB 5-9 210
Jerkevan Harrell Hollywood, Florida Boyd Anderson HS RB 5-9 195
Joshua Hernandez Fairbanks, Alaska Austin E. Lathrop HS QB 5-10 170
Isaiah Johnson Slater, Iowa Ballard Community HS/Iowa State RB 6-1 200
Kymani Jones Ravenna, Ohio Ravenna HS WR 5-8 175
Desmond Lockett Brenham, Texas Brenham HS/Iowa Western CC DB 5-10 180
Jac’quez Lord Daytona Beach, Florida Spruce Creek HS WR 5-7 160
Camden Lyons Fort Worth, Texas Richland HS/Texas Wesleyan K 5-10 180
Ryan Martinez Lee’s Summit, Missouri North HS/Iowa Central CC WR 6-2 200
Shawn Mason Apopka, Florida Lake Brantley HS OL 6-2 230
Derek Milligan Charles City, Iowa Charles City HS K 6-0 170
Tyler O’Hara Orlando, Florida East River HS QB 5-10 165
Eric O’Neal Fort Lauderdale, Florida Boyd Anderson HS DB 6-1 170
Deshaun Quinn Marion, Iowa Marion HS/Iowa Western CC DL 6-4 240
Devin Quinn Marion, Iowa Marion HS/Iowa Western CC DL 6-4 240
Dustin Ramos Sinton, Texas Sinton HS OL 5-11 260
Jhoany Rodriguez Tuscaloosa, Alabama Paul W. Bryant HS OL 6-1 271
Keegan Roenfeld Silver City, Iowa Glenwood HS OL 6-2 230
Holden Rupley Coppell, Texas Coppell HS/Cowley College DL 5-10 240
Hunter Rushford Wyoming, Iowa Midland HS DL 6-1 200
Mason Russell Polk City, Iowa North Polk HS RB 5-11 195
Austin Siegal Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin Washington Park HS LB 6-2 180
Marcellus Thomas Tuscaloosa, Alabama Paul W. Bryant HS OL 5-9 250
Stephen Valdivia Hesperia, California Hesperia HS LB 5-9 205
Dane Whipple Garner, Iowa Garner-Hayfield-Ventura HS LB 5-10 220
Jameson Wolanski Elsberry, Missouri Elsberry HS OL 5-11 240