Warrior Softball Team Builds for Future by Adding Stand-out Pitcher from California

With a pair of senior pitcher’s set to lead the Warrior softball team this spring, head coach Lexy Determan knows the present is secure.

But Waldorf’s head coach isn’t waiting to secure the future as Determan is pleased to announce the signing of star pitcher Rachel Setting to a Letter-of-Intent.

“Rachel will be a great addition to our pitching staff,” Determan said of the 5-foot-7 right-handed pitcher. “She throws different pitches and I am super excited to work with her to guide her to the next level.”

As a junior last spring, Setting served as a reliever for the Bear River High School Bruins, pitching 10 innings in seven games with six strikeouts and a save. She will be a starting pitcher for the Bruins this spring as a senior.

Also playing at first base and in the outfield, she had four hits and an RBI in limited plate appearances.

“It is very exciting to be able to continue my softball career in college because softball is what my life revolves around and it is very important to me,” said Setting, who has maintained a 4.0 GPA in her classwork. “I am looking forward to the challenges ahead as I earn my degree and compete at a college level.”

The 2018 spring season will be the second year of varsity softball at Bear River for the Grass Valley, Calif., who will be a freshman at Waldorf in the 2018-19 academic year and begin playing for the Warriors in the spring of 2019.

“Rachel also does great in the classroom and she has been so much fun and easy to work with during the recruiting process,” Determan said. “I know she will work hard to be successful here.

“I am excited to get Rachel on campus and get her better acquainted with the team.”

So is Setting.

“Waldorf has the specific degree I was searching for (Psychology with Criminal Justice), and Coach Determan was very kind and outgoing,” the future-Warrior said. “The school fits with what I was hoping for in a college experience.

“I am excited to be a Waldorf Warrior.”