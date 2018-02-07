Top of Iowa Conference crossover scores, other area scores

The Forest City girls defeated Central Springs in a Top of Iowa Conference crossover game 45-42. Brea Dillavou and Kelsey Koch led the Indians with nine points apiece.
Other Tuesday Girls Scores:
West Hancock 49, West Fork 39
North Iowa 54, Nashua-Plainfield 33
Belmond-Klemme 39, Northwood-Kensett 37
Osage 64, North Union 53
Bishop Garrigan 59, Saint Ansgar 48
Newman Catholic 66, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 52
Clarion-Goldfield 54, Hampton-Dumont 39
Clear Lake 61, Webster City 19
Algona 60, St. Edmond 34
The Forest City boys defeated Newman
Catholic in a Top of Iowa Conference crossover matchup 63-43 on Tuesday night. Ryan Theel had a game high 18 points for the Indians. Sam Snyder scored 15 points and Micah Lambert added 13 for Forest City.
Other Tuesday Boys Scores:
West Hancock 66, Nashua-Plainfield 65
West Fork 84, Eagle Grove 56
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 74, Rockford 44
Belmond-Klemme 37, Northwood-Kensett 29
Bishop Garrigan 84, Osage 75
North Iowa 50, North Butler 23
Central Springs 59, North Union 51
Algona 54, St. Edmond 51
High School Wrestling
Lake Mills 49, North Butler-Clarksville 13
Lake Mills 51, South Winneshiek 18
Lake Mills advances to the Class 1A state dual tournament Wednesday, February 14th and will wrestle Missouri Valley in the quarterfinals.