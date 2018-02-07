Pappajohn Student Entrepreneurial Venture Competition

Sponsored by John Pappajohn, Equity Dynamics, Inc., the Pappajohn New Venture Business Plan Competition is intended for college students with an interest in starting their own business. Plans are judged based on a) Content of Plan and b) Viability of Plan. Teams in the NIACC Regional Competition will compete for one of three (3) $500 seed grants and an opportunity to advance to the statewide competition. Finalists at the statewide competition will compete for one of three (3) seed grants in the amount of $5,000.

Eligibility

Full or part-time undergraduate or graduate students registered for the 2017-2018 academic year at any Iowa post-secondary educational institution are eligible for the competition. This does include high school students who are enrolled in NIACC classes receiving dual credit. Plans may be submitted by an individual or by a team of students. Teams must consist of at least one student member. Teams must consist of five or fewer members. Business plans must be for a start-up business only (not for an existing business).



The Regional Competition will be March 30 at the Pappajohn Center located on the NIACC campus.

Competition Timeline:

· March 30th, 2017–All applications due

Initial submission of Executive Summary, One-page Business Model Canvas, Financial Projections (Income Statement), and Terms & Conditions (signed)

· April 9th–Up to 15 Teams Selected to Advance

· April 20th–Final Statewide Competition/Awards ($5,000), tentatively set for 8AM-1PM

Regional award winners will give a pitch presentation (including slide deck) to Equity Dynamics staff in Des Moines, IA. Three top awards ($5,000 each) will be presented following a luncheon event. ($5,000 winners are not eligible for the $500 regional award–only one award per team.)

Coaching is available at the NIACC Pappajohn Center to any student interested in competing. More information about the Student Entrepreneurial Venture Competition can be found at www.niacc.edu/pappajohn

To register, call (641) 422-4234.