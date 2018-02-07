Mary Ann Evans, 80 of Forest City died Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at the Mercy Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Burial of cremains will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to Forest Plaza Assisted Living in Forest City in Mary’s name.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cataldoschottfh.com

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685