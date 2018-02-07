Collier Joins Waldorf Volleyball

Powerful Iowa attacker, Nasia Collier, signs to play for Waldorf volleyball program FOREST CITY, Iowa – After a strong debut season as the leader of the Warrior volleyball program, head coach Bri Ebenhoe looks to build a powerhouse, and started down that road by adding a potent weapon at the net for the coming years.

Set to join the Waldorf volleyball team in the fall of 2018 as a freshman is 6-foot middle blocker and outside hitter Nasia Collier, who Ebenhoe is pleased to announce has signed a Letter-of-Intent.

“We’re really excited to have Nasia join our program,” Ebenhoe said. “She is a talented and hard-working athlete with a passion for the game.

“She brings that same dedication to her academic work, and we can’t wait to get her on campus to be a part of our family,” the Warriors coach added.

The product from Council Bluffs, Iowa, was a starter on the front row at Abraham Lincoln High School Lynx this past fall and led the Lynx with 40 blocks (18 solo and 22 assists) on the season in 114 sets.

Along with being a defensive force at the net, Collier was an equally prolific offensive attacker as she pounded out 213 kills, which was third-most on the team, and her .257 hitting percentage was second-best for the Lynx.

“This validates my years of hard work and my pursuit to be a part of a great team,” Collier said of signing with Waldorf.

“I really loved the coaches, the small-town environment, and the open-arm welcome I received when I visited,” added the future Warrior.