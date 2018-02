Winnebago Board to Discuss Raises and Roads Today

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning at 9am to discuss secondary road conditions and approve the early retirement of Laura Malek and Karen Stenzel. The board will look at any repairs that are necessary to secondary roads with Winnebago county Engineer Scott Meinders.

The board is looking at 3% raises for county officials and various percentage increases for the supervisors and elected officials. However, the County Attorney will not see an increase because the position has yet to be filled. Adam Sauer will leave to become an Associate District Court Judge working mainly out of Mason City.

The board may approve a utility permit for Interstate Power and Light who are a part of Alliant Energy and any lingering drainage matters before tending to county business and adjourning for the day.