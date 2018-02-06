FMLA Celebrates 25 Years But Remains Inaccessible to Many North Iowans

On the 25th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act, advocates for a mandatory, national family-leave policy say eight in ten Iowa families face economic insecurity when they need time off work to care for themselves or a family member.

Federal law requires that businesses with 50 or more employees allow those who are eligible to take unpaid medical or caregiver leave. Vicki Shabo, vice president for workplace policies and strategies at the National Partnership for Women and Families, said that means moms and dads often go back to work much sooner after a birth or adoption because they can’t afford unpaid time off.

During his first State of the Union address last week, President Donald Trump called for a paid family leave policy. The U.S. is the only developed nation in the world without one. While current federal law guarantees unpaid leave to some workers, Shabo noted it’s inaccessible to 61% of Iowa workers, either because their workplaces aren’t covered by the law, or they can’t afford to take time off without pay. She said that’s tough on households in the state, where 77% of parents with children have jobs.

In 2002, California became the first state to adopt laws that provide paid family leave benefits to eligible workers. A handful of other states have followed, but Iowa isn’t one of them.

