Area School Districts May Benefit from Transportation Funding from the State.

A state report indicates the fleet of yellow buses owned by Iowa’s public schools traveled more than 40 million miles last year. Some geographically large Iowa school districts are spending more than $900 a year for each student who rides the bus to and from school. By comparison, Forest City Community Schools spend $534.16 per student and West Hancock Community Schools pay $1,023.24 per student.

For West Hancock Community Schools, like all others in north Iowa, the detriment of having to pour education dollars into transportation because of the size of the district, puts the district behind somewhat of the proverbial eight ball. West Hancock Community Schools Superintendent Wayne Kronemann wants to see the legislature equalize the funding so that education dollars go towards education.

The Iowa Legislature is taking steps to try and help the rural districts starting with House Speaker Linda Upmeyer from Clear Lake.

Upmeyer and other Republican lawmakers are offering to supplement some school transportation budgets, but in varying degrees. Republicans in the House are suggesting a $10 million boost for the coming year. Representative Walt Rogers of Cedar Falls, chairman of the House Education Committee.

A year ago, Senate Republicans signaled they wanted to immediately send twice as much to schools for transporting kids to and from school. That plan eventually would have committed about $150 million a year in state money to supplement the budgets for busing in sprawling districts with rural zip codes. Senator Amy Sinclair, a Republican from Allerton, says given current state budget realities, she understands why her GOP colleagues in the House favor spending less on school transportation.

Sinclair says another bill pending in the legislature could help ease school budgets for busing. The bill would let elementary students ride the bus just as long as high school students, a one-way trip of 75 minutes. One district told legislators with students of any age riding the same bus, two bus routes could be eliminated and save the district $100,000 next year.

West Hancock Community Schools Superintendent Kronemann, who has already cut one route, still faces a large transportation issue and costs.

Area school districts remain in waiting to find out how their budgets will be impacted by the actions of the Iowa Legislature.