Winter Weather Advisory Issued With Varying Degrees of Snowfall Expected

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory now in effect until 7pm this evening. Snow accumulations may reach up to 4 inches in Winnebago County as a system makes its way across northern Iowa until 2pm today. Places further south, such as Hancock and Cerro Gordo Counties could see up to five inches. Wright, Humboldt, and counties to the south could get up to 8 inches of new snow.

Forecasters are expecting heavy snow at times which may limit visibility for those traveling on the roadways. Winds are expected from the northwest to west up to 9 miles per hour. With the high only reaching 10 degrees, it will feel like -10 degrees at times.

Winter Weather Advisories are issued by the National Weather Service when travel may become difficult, especially on snow or ice covered roadways. Officials urge those who are traveling to slow down and make sure you have an emergency kit in the back of the car where it is accessible.