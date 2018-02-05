Waldorf University to Host Blood Drive

Waldorf University will be hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, February 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Atrium on campus. The public is invited to participate.

According to the American Red Cross that is sponsoring the drive, by donating blood, individuals can make a difference in the lives of patients in their community and throughout the nation.

“We’re very proud that Waldorf hosts a blood drive each year,” said Mary Mathiasen, Waldorf University’s director of health services. “Our students, faculty and staff participate in this worthwhile cause, and we invite members of our surrounding communities to also come donate.”

To donate, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 year of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.