Unmask the Cure Fundraiser Scheduled

MBT Bank’s Relay For Life team will host “Unmask The Cure,” a unique fundraising evening for Winnebago County Relay For Life. The masquerade event is scheduled for Saturday, March 3, 2018, 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Waldorf University Salveson Hall Ballroom. The “Unmask The Cure” event will feature heavy appetizers, a DJ, dancing, live entertainment, a “Best Mask Contest” with prizes, a cash bar and a live auction. Auction items include:

• Multi-course dinner party for 8 at the home of Ray and Joan Beebe with guest chef Anne Bakke

• An evening in Mason City featuring an overnight stay at the Historic Park Inn and tickets to see Audra McDonald at NIACC

• Private one-hour airplane flight

• Casino Getaway complete with a hotel stay, dinner at Woodfire Grill, and gambling vouchers

All are welcome to attend this one-of-a-kind event to support the MBT Bank’s Relay for Life Team of Winnebago County. Cocktail/formal attire is encouraged, and don’t forget your mask! (Masks will also be available on-site.) Tickets for the event are $25 in advance and $30 at the door with all proceeds going to Winnebago County Relay For Life. Tickets will be available at MBT Bank, TSB Bank and the Forest City Chamber office.