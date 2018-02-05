Manise “Pete” Erickson

Manise “Pete” R. Erickson, 89, of Lake Mills, Iowa passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2018 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt, Iowa surrounded by family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Mittelstadt Funeral Home in Lake Mills with Pastor Melinda McCluskey officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Inurnment will be held at Salem Memorial Cemetery, rural Lake Mills.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, Lake Mills, Iowa.

Funeral arrangements are with Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills, Iowa.

