King Supports Electronic Logging Device Relief for Small Truckers

Congressman Steve King announces that he has written the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) in support of an electronic logging device (ELD) exemption for small trucking businesses with exemplary safety records.

The letter, coauthored by Congressman King and Representative Brian Babin (TX 36), was signed by 24 members of Congress. The King-Babin letter was sent to Deputy Administrator Cathy Gautreaux of the USDOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration on Friday.

The letter reads:

Dear Deputy Administrator Gautreaux:

The best course of action with regards to the electronic logging device (ELD) mandate is still to issue a 90-day relief period for all sectors of the trucking industry as your agency continues to examine and adjudicate the numerous applications for exemptions and waivers. We write to you in support of one of those applications today: the ELD exemption of small trucking businesses with exemplary safety records.

We encourage the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to grant this application submitted by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA), which would provide reasonable relief from the costly and burdensome regulation for many of the trucking industry’s safest and most experienced drivers.

OOIDA’s request is responsibly constructed to ensure only motor carriers defined by the Small Business Administration (SBA) as a small-trucking business would qualify for relief from the $2 billion mandate. Additionally, the application stipulates that only motor carriers with a record of no at-fault crashes would be exempted and those with an ‘Unsatisfactory’ safety rating from FMCSA would not be eligible. By sustaining impeccable safety records, the motor carriers that would qualify have already demonstrated the use of an ELD will do nothing to improve their operations. Furthermore, OOIDA’s request would prevent small trucking businesses, who operate on the slimmest of margins, from maintaining costly fleet management devices that provide them no economic or productivity benefits.

FMCSA has already granted several requests for exemption from the ELD mandate. Clearly, the agency is capable and willing to provide relief for industries who have demonstrated that exemptions will not decrease safety. In this regard, OOIDA’s application for exemption is unquestionably consistent with those previously granted and merits the agency’s approval. We believe this request is also wholly consistent with the Trump Administration’s goal of providing relief from costly and burdensome federal regulations to American small businesses. Granting OOIDA’s request would further illustrate the administration’s commitment to delivering regulatory relief that will help sustain economic growth.

Sincerely,

Brian Babin, D.D.S. (TX-36) Steve King (IA-04)

U.S. Representative U.S. Representative”

Congressman King is supportive of efforts to provide ELD relief to all sectors of the trucking industry. Today’s letter expresses his support for a specific proposal currently under agency consideration. Constituents in Iowa’s pork and cattle industry have asked Congressman King for relief from the federal ELD mandate as the $2 billion mandate places excessive and unnecessary burdens on livestock haulers and producers.