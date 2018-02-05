Illnesses are Plaguing Some Area Schools

The flu season is hitting some area schools and businesses hard. The variety this year is a combination of both respiratory and intestinal causing some students to miss classes for extended periods of two or three days. Belmond-Klemme Community Schools have been particularly hit hard. The combination of injuries and flu forced the girls basketball team to cancel it’s contest with North Union after playing the 6th ranked West Hancock girls team with only six players.

Belmond-Klemme Community Schools Superintendent Dan Frazier:

The illnesses and absences extend beyond the basketball court however.

The Forest City Community School District is not seeing as much in the way of absences from school. Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says his administrators and staff are tracking the situation.

Those absentee numbers were from Friday. Lehmann knows that this is the time of year when extra attention needs to be paid to the flu and its effects on the student body.

As for Belmond-Klemme schools, Frazier says that the district is becoming very proactive in trying to prevent the flu from spreading within the school. He is asking all faculty, staff, and students to take precautions.