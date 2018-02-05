Bernard Roskamp, 89, of Clarion passed away Sunday, February 4, 2018 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services for Bernard Roskamp will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 9, 2018 at the Holmes Baptist Church, 2137 Hancock Avenue in Holmes, with Pastor Zach Fischer officiating. Burial will take place at the Wright Christian Reformed Church Cemetery in rural Kanawha.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2018 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

