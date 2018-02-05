Judge Dismisses Medicaid Lawsuit Over Disabled Patients

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that claimed Iowa’s privatized Medicaid program violated the rights of disabled patients.

U.S. District Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger made the decision Friday. She notes the main insurance company referenced in the lawsuit, AmeriHealth Caritas, stopped providing Medicaid coverage in the state late last year.

Disability Rights Iowa filed the lawsuit last year on behalf of six people, claiming the insurance companies running the health care program cut services to people with disabilities. It named Gov. Kim Reynolds and DHS director Jerry Foxhoven.

Jane Hudson, executive director of Disability Rights Iowa, says in a statement the organization is evaluating its next steps. She says the Legislature should take action in the meantime.