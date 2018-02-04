On Golden Pond Auditions Coming Soon

Auditions for the show On Golden Pond will take place on Monday February 12th and Tuesday, February 13th. They will be at BrickStreet on Clark at 122 N. Clark Street from 6:30pm until 8:30pm. BrickStreet Theater will be staging the production in their offices there and according to the show’s director Joy Newcom, it will take on a new vision of theater.

Most theatrical productions involve outdoor community, indoor small venue, or the standard theater productions. For this show, a new concept is being utilized.

The audience size will be limited for each show. The capacity may be anywhere from 50 to 75 people and is completely handicap accessible.

As for the cast, Newcom is looking three generations in age range. They must be prepared to tackle roles and issues relevant to their age range. The shows writer, Ernest Thompson incorporated how each character looks at life from where they are in their lives and how they deal with it.

Those interested di not need to sign up and should come prepared to cold read lines from the show.