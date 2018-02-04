Minnesotans Capitalize on Super Bowl to Promote Their Own Ventures

Minnesota residents who aren’t part of the Super Bowl itself are using the game’s spotlight to promote their own ventures.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that one online ad offers $40 an hour to someone who will impersonate a shirtless Christian Grey, the protagonist from “Fifty Shades of Grey,” on Nicollet Mall. Another offers $13 hourly to someone who will walk back and forth and unravel yarn.

One woman wants to hire someone to hand out fliers promoting her cat’s Instagram account.

David Leach of New York City is making a documentary about Super Bowl side hustles. He got the idea last year in Houston, after seeing the business transactions surrounding the game.